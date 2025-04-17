Thursday April 24 Rumble Ponies Game Start Time Moved up to 12 p.m.

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The start time for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game on Thursday, April 24 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been moved up to 12 P.M. It will now be played as part of a doubleheader, with the second game being a makeup for the game that was postponed on April 5 at Delta Dental Stadium. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

