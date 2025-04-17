Rail Kings Strike out 14 in 6-4 Win

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Playing as the Altoona Rail Kings, the Curve picked up a 6-4 win over the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve took advantage of three early Somerset errors to score five runs across their first two at-bats. Sammy Siani slammed a double to left center to plate the team's first run and Jack Brannigan followed him with an RBI single of his own. Mitch Jebb added a two-run single in the second inning to take a 5-3 lead after two innings.

Wilber Dotel surrendered two homers to Somerset's Spencer Jones but otherwise pitched well in his third start of the season. Dotel set down the final seven hitters he faced and pitched into the fifth inning for the first time this season, earning seven of the team's 14 strikeouts on the mound.

Dotel, Jaden Woods, Justin Meis and Cam Sanders each picked up at least two strikeouts. The Curve bullpen worked around some traffic, permitting seven baserunners in 4.2 innings, but held the line with a dominant finish from Meis and Sanders. Sanders needed just ten pitches to set down the side in order in the ninth and earn his third save of the season.

Altoona ran wild on the Patriots on Thursday night, picking up five stolen bases. Termarr Johnson took a walk and stole two bases in the seventh inning.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. The Curve will send LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound, Somerset is slated to start RHP Baron Stuart.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.