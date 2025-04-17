April 17, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

EXTRA INNINGS DUB The Sea Dogs won their second-straight game in Hartford with a 7-5 extra innings victory last night. The Yard Goats started the scoring in the first inning with a Bryant Betancourt three-run home run to give Hartford a 3-0 lead. The Sea Dogs responded in the top of the third. With one out, Ahbram Liendo doubled and Max Ferguson punched an RBI single that made the score 3-1. Jhostynxon Garcia notched a single that put two runners in scoring position. In the next at-bat, Blaze Jordan doubled to bring home two more runs and tie the game at 3-3. Portland rallied in the eighth inning. With two outs, Ferguson reached via a walk. Garcia came through in the clutch with a game-tying double that knotted the game, 4-4. In the top of the tenth inning, Garcia peppered an RBI single that scored Liendo and gave the Sea Dogs a 5-4 lead. After a Jordan walk and a strikeout, Corey Rosier singled, scoring Romero and Garcia and making the score 7-4. In the bottom of the 10th, with one out and Carrigg on second, Karros singled which moved Carrigg to third. After a strikeout, Carrigg scored on a balk to cut the lead to 7-5.

YORDANNY DOMINATES RHP Yordanny Monegro tossed 4.0 innings last night out of the bullpen allowing just one unearned run on four hits while striking out nine. He did not issue a walk. The only hits he allowed were singles. In his first two appearances this season, he owns a 1.23 ERA and has fanned 15 hitters in 7.1 innings. Dating back to August 1, 2024, he is 5-0 with a 0.72 ERA in eight games (seven starts) with 54 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.

BELLO AND HENDRIKS JOIN THE DOGS RHP Bryan Bello tallied 4.1 innings of work while allowing four earned runs on six hits while fanning seven batters in his MLB rehab assignment. Bello threw 71 pitches, 51 of them for strikes. Liam Hendriks pitched a scoreless sixth inning, also on a rehab assignment for the Boston Red Sox. His only blemish was a lone walk and he recorded one strikeout. He tossed 18 pitches, 10 for strikes.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in the top spot of the Northeast Division of the Eatsern League. The Hartford Yard Goats are now tied with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in second place, 2.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. Reading and Somerset are tied for third place, 3.0 games out of first while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in last place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 17, 2008 - Iggy Suarez had the clutch hit on, delivering a two-out, RBI single in the top of the 9th inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-4 win in the series opener. Tony Granadillo scored the game-winning run and ended an 0-for-31 slump with a one-out single in the 9th inning.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will make his second start of the season with the Sea Dogs tonight. He made his April 9th vs New Hampshire. He tossed 3.1 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out six. Wehunt gave up two-run homer to Peyton Williams. He has never faced the Yard Goats in his career.

