Donta' Williams Leads Offensive Attack as Senators Blow away New Hampshire

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators tallied seven runs in the sixth inning on their way to an 11-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. The Senators scored a single run in the first, then three in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Then the seven-run explosion in the sixth and they cruised from there. They've taken two of the first three games of the series.

THE BIG PLAY

Donta' Williams hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Williams had three hits in the game and drove in three runs. Phillip Glasser and Carlos De La Cruz both had two hits. Jarlin Susana started and struck out 10 in 4.2 innings. The Senators pitching staff combined to strike out 16 Fisher Cats in the game.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game four of their six-game series Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.

