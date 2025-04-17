Yard Goats Score Six Straight to Defeat Sea Dogs

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats scored six straight runs to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 6-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. A pair of home runs from Mikey Romero and Enderso Lira gave Portland a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the second, Hartford responded with three of their own on an RBI-groundout from Dyan Jorge, a safety squeeze bunt single from GJ Hill and an error from Sea Dogs catcher Enderso Lira. Hartford would add on three more runs in the fifth, when an error from Sea Dogs shortstop Mikey Romero scored Hill and Carrigg, before Jose Torres hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Kyle Karros and gave the Yard Goats their sixth and final run of the night.

Yard Goats relievers Evan Shawver and Sam Weatherly were outstanding out of the bullpen as they did not allow a run in the final four innings. Shawver and Weatherly combined for 4 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk, while striking out six, including the final three batters of the game.

In the first inning, Mikey Romero hit a home run to right field off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, giving Portland an early 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Enderso Lira hit a two-run home run to left field that extended the Sea Dogs lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, Dyan Jorge hit an RBI-groundout to third off Portland starter Blake Wehunt that scored Jose Torres, making the score 3-1 Portland. Two batters later, GJ Hill executed a safety squeeze bunt single that scored Jose Cordova and made the score 3-2. Finally, after stealing third, Braiden Ward scored on an error by Sea Dogs catcher Enderso Lira which tied the game at 3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Juan Guerrero hit a ground ball that Sea Dogs shortstop Mikey Romero could not field cleanly, which allowed GJ Hill and Cole Carrigg to score, giving the Yard Goats a 5-3 lead. Then, Jose Torres hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Kyle Karros and extended the Yard Goats lead to 6-3.

