Fightin Phils Drop First Game of Series to Rumble Ponies

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-7) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-6) 6-2 in the third game of the series.

The Rumble Ponies got themselves on the board first with a lead off home run from Jett Williams, making it 1-0. Reading was able to keep the score to one by the end of the first but could not respond to the opening hit.

Binghamton continued to add to their score in the top of the second inning when Kevin Parada doubled on a sharp line drive to left field which was then followed by a two-run home run from JT Schwartz. By the bottom of the second the Rumble Ponies led 3-0.

Reading was able to close in on Binghamton's lead in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run from Luis Verdugo, making it 3-1, as the Rumble Ponies led only by two.

Defensively, Reading held off Binghamton and it stayed scoreless for both teams up until the bottom of the eighth inning when Reading made a move. Felix Reyes stepped up and hit his first home run as a Fightin Phil which made it 3-2.

The final push from the Fightin Phils was not quite enough as the Rumble Ponies got their insurance in the top of the ninth inning. Travis Swaggerty doubled on a line drive out to left field. Alex Ramirez flew out to center field and Swaggerty advanced to third. Yonny Hernandez singled to left field and Swaggerty made it home, which put the Rumble Ponies up 4-2.

Yonny Hernandez successfully stole second base and Jett Williams came in with an RBI single, bringing in Hernandez and made it 5-2. Jett Williams stole second and, with a fielding error from Elio Prado, allowed Williams to get home and the Rumble Ponies ran away with the lead 6-2.

Reading was unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth and Binghamton came out on top 6-2. Jack Wenninger (W, 3-0) ended the night with the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:45 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Griff McGarry will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Joander Suarez for Binghamton. Radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on 830WEEU.com, or fans can watch the game on MiLB TV or for free on the Bally Live App.

