Erie Cannot Erase Akron's Five-Run Frame

April 17, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (8-4) rallied late but fell to Akron (8-4), 6-3.

Akron plated five runs against Erie starter Austin Bergner in the third inning. Alex Mooney began the inning with a double and scored on Travis Bazzana's RBI single, making it 1-0. Later in the frame, with the bases loaded and one out, C.J. Kayfus hit a three-run triple, making it 4-0. Kayfus then scored on a wild pitch, making it 5-0.

Erie got a run back in the third against Akron starter Austin Peterson when Brady Allen blasted his first home run of the season, cutting the lead to 5-1.

In the fourth, Jim Jarvis' RBI single cut Akron's lead to 5-2.

After Bergner worked four innings for Erie, Carlos Peña came out of the bullpen and turned in four scoreless innings.

The RubberDucks extended the lead to 6-2 in the ninth inning when Bazzana knocked an RBI single against Matt Merrill.

Erie threatened against Magnus Ellerts in the bottom of the ninth. After they loaded the bases with no outs, Ellerts struck out Eduardo Valencia and Allen for the first two outs. Carter Spivey replaced Ellerts and walked Carlos Mendoza to force home a run, making it 6-3. However, the last pitch to Mendoza kicked away from Akron's catcher Cooper Ingle. Jim Jarvis attempted to score from second base on the play, but was thrown out by Ingle at home, ending the game.

Peterson (1-0) defeated Bergner (1-2) and Spivey was credited with his first save.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. on Friday as Jaden Hamm faces Aaron Davenport.

