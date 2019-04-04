Playoff Schedule Released, Tickets on Sale Tomorrow
April 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI. - Tickets for the Kalamazoo Wings first round playoff series will go on sale on Friday morning, April 5, at 10:00am.
Kalamazoo clinched a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club with a victory over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night and will enter the playoffs as either a third or fourth seed. After beginning the series on the road the K-Wings will return home to host games three, four, and five. The schedule for these games is as follows.
Game #3 - Wednesday, April 17, 7:30pm
Game #4 - Friday, April 19, 7:30pm
Game #5 - Saturday, April 20, 7:00pm
Kalamazoo will face either Cincinnati or Toledo in the first round, to be determined this weekend.
All tickets will be $10 for the first round, except seats on the glass, which are $20. Tickets go sale beginning Friday, April 5, at 10:00am both online and through the Wings Event Center Box Office.
Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2019
- Cox, Sheppard Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Florida Everblades
- Chris McCarthy Named to All-ECHL 2nd Team - Reading Royals
- Walleye Register Named ECHL All-Star - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Trio Named First Team All-ECHL - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tomas Sholl Named 2018-19 All-ECHL Second Team Honors - Idaho Steelheads
- Caleb Herbert Named First Team All ECHL - Utah Grizzlies
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Unveiled - ECHL
- Adam Pleskach Selected to 2018-19 All-ECHL First Team - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Sign Cornell Defenseman Matt Nuttle - South Carolina Stingrays
- Playoff Schedule Released, Tickets on Sale Tomorrow - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kelly Summers Earns Crack at American League - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.