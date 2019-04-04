Playoff Schedule Released, Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

Kalamazoo, MI. - Tickets for the Kalamazoo Wings first round playoff series will go on sale on Friday morning, April 5, at 10:00am.

Kalamazoo clinched a spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club with a victory over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night and will enter the playoffs as either a third or fourth seed. After beginning the series on the road the K-Wings will return home to host games three, four, and five. The schedule for these games is as follows.

Game #3 - Wednesday, April 17, 7:30pm

Game #4 - Friday, April 19, 7:30pm

Game #5 - Saturday, April 20, 7:00pm

Kalamazoo will face either Cincinnati or Toledo in the first round, to be determined this weekend.

All tickets will be $10 for the first round, except seats on the glass, which are $20. Tickets go sale beginning Friday, April 5, at 10:00am both online and through the Wings Event Center Box Office.

