Stingrays Sign Cornell Defenseman Matt Nuttle

April 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of defenseman Matt Nuttle to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract Thursday. Nuttle recently finished his collegiate career at Cornell University and helped lead the Big Red to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season where they earned a first round victory before losing in the second round.

The 23-year-old served as an alternate captain during 2018-19 and finished his collegiate career after playing a total of 105 games where he accounted for 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) as well as a +18 rating. Nuttle scored four goals and 15 assists for 19 points in 36 games on the back end this season, posting his highest offensive output as a senior. At the conclusion of the year, he was named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference's (ECAC) Best Defensive Defenseman and was also selected for the ECAC's All-Tournament team during the postseason.

In 2017-18, Nuttle helped lead Cornell to an ECAC Regular Season Championship while playing in 33 games and accounting for 12 points (two goals, 10 assists). He was a major part of a defensive unit that led the nation with a 1.58 goals against average, the eighth-lowest in NCAA Division I history. Nuttle also tied for second in the nation with a +23 rating and was only on the ice for six even-strength goals against all year.

Before college, Nuttle spent the 2014-15 season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and won the Clark Cup Championship with the Sioux Falls Stampede after picking up four assists and a +9 rating in 12 playoff games in addition to eight points in 27 regular season contests. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound blueliner also played 27 games with the USHL's Bloomington Thunder. The year prior, Nuttle suited up for the Wenatchee Wild of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

The native of Marilla, N.Y. is expected to join the Stingrays in advance of the team's next game on Saturday night against the Atlanta Gladiators and will wear No. 39.

In addition, the Stingrays have released defender Mike Chen from his standard professional contract. This season Chen appeared in 44 games for South Carolina, scoring eight points on three goals and five assists.

