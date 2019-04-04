Ice Painting Party this Saturday
April 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
This Saturday night is our home finale against the Allen Americans. We are having a Paint the Ice Party for Season Ticket Holders only. All season ticket holders that have renewed their seats will get a chance to go onto the ice and paint a message before the ice is taken out for the summer.
Any season ticket holder who has not renewed their seats can join us during our contract signing and then get a chance to paint as well. Contact our office for more information at (316) 264-4625.
Far from a fan club (although our members are the biggest fans), the Wichita Thunder Booster Club (The Storm) supports the players and management of the Wichita Thunder Hockey Club and promotes the development and growth of hockey in the Wichita area.
If you eat, drink, and sleep Thunder Hockey, The Storm Booster Club is for you. We are always looking for active, energetic, and enthusiastic members to help support hockey. It's a once in a lifetime experience creating memories to last forever!
If you are interested in joining, visit us at the Wichita Thunder Storm Booster Club Booth behind sections 119 and 120 at any Thunder Home Game or e-mail us for more information at wtbcstorm@gmail.com.
