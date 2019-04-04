Walleye Register Named ECHL All-Star

April 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - The ECHL today announced its All-ECHL First and Second teams for the 2018-19 season and Walleye Defenseman Matt Register has been chosen on the ECHL Second team. The teams were determined by a vote from ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media. The full teams are listed below.

In his first season with the Walleye, Register has appeared in 62 games with 12 goals and 34 assists. His 46 points is currently second most among all ECHL defensemen. Despite currently with Hartford of the American Hockey League, Register lands on an All-ECHL team for the fifth time in his career. He was voted to the first team in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The 29-year-old started his first season in Toledo with a bang scoring the first goal of the year, shorthanded in Greenville on October 12. Twelve times this season he picked up multiple points in a contests including a season high 3 points (1G, 2A) at Wheeling on January 3 (6-2 Toledo win). Over his ECHL career, Register has scored 86 goals with 233 assists for 318 points in 403 games played. Three times he has been awarded the ECHL Defenseman of the Year award (2014, 2016, and 2017) and has hoisted the Kelly Cup in three straight seasons.

2018-19 All-ECHL First Team

G - Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast

F - Caleb Herbert, Utah Grizzlies

F - Adam Pleskach, Tulsa Oilers

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

D - Matt Register, Toledo Walleye

D - Derek Sheppard, Florida Everblades

F - Joe Cox, Florida Everblades

F - Chris McCarthy, Reading Royals

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.