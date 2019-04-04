Cyclones Trio Named First Team All-ECHL

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz, defenseman Eric Knodel, and goaltender Michael Houser have been named to the All-ECHL First Team.

Schultz currently leads the ECHL with 22 goals and a League-leading 58 assists for a career-high 80 points through 70 games, and is tied for second with 22 power play assists and tied for fourth with 25 power play points. This is the second-consecutive season Schultz has taken home a League honor, having been named to the All-ECHL Second Team a year ago.

He has enjoyed 25-multi-point efforts this season, including a season-high four-point outing (2g, 2a) on January 5, in an 8-5 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. He also experienced a pair of nine game points streaks from November 28-December 21 (6g, 6a) and again from February 16- March 8 (5g, 10a).

Currently in his second season with the Cyclones, Schultz led the team and ranked second in ECHL scoring last season with 18 goals and a League-leading 57 assists for 75 points in 72 games played. A native of Strasbourg, SK, Schultz eclipsed 900 career games and 800 career points in 2017-18, and has close to 400 games of American Hockey League (AHL) experience. His time in North America has also been marked by over 160 Central Hockey League (CHL) games, and a pair of NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2006-07. He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Knodel takes home All-ECHL honors for a second-straight campaign after being named to the All-ECHL second team last season. He leads all defensemen with 51 points (17g, 34a) and is second amongst League rearguards with 24 power play points (6g, 17a) and a plus-40 on-ice rating. He was named the AMI"Graphics ECHL"Plus Performer of the Month for February, after posting an on-ice rating of plus-16 through 13 games during the month.

This is the third season in a Cyclones uniform for the West Chester, PA, native, who ranked third in ECHL defenseman scoring a season ago, accounting for 13 goals and 52 assists in 57 games played, and skated in 58 games with the Cyclones in 2016-17, leading the team in defenseman scoring with eight goals and 20 assists. He was one of the ECHL's top defensemen at the midway point of 2016-17, and for his efforts he was awarded a spot in the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Glens Falls, NY. He also took part in the All-Star Hardest Shot competition, where he finished in second place with a shot of 96mph.

Prior to turning pro, Knodel spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire, and was named captain during his senior year in 2013-14. In 116 games for the Wildcats, he accounted for 20 goals and 41 assists for 61 total points, including a career-high 28 (7g, 21a) during his senior year. He was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (128 overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Houser currently leads all ECHL netminders with a record of 28-7-4-1, along with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage and a pair of shutouts. His 28 wins place him second amongst ECHL netminders, while his .921 SV% have him third. He has allowed more than three goals on just seven occasions, and has made 25 or more saves in all but 12 outings. Houser was also named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after a perfect 6-0-0-0 record along with a 1.17 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.

Houser is back for his fourth stint with the Cyclones, having spent 41 games with the Cyclones during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and another 41 during the 2016-17 campaign. He has appeared in 17 playoff games for Cincinnati as well, turning out a 9-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .915 SV%. He split last season between the Ft. Wayne Komets and Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL, and has also seen AHL time with the Ontario Reign, San Antonio Rampage, and Cleveland Monsters. Prior to turning pro in 2012, the Youngstown, OH, native spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 141 games played from 2009-12, the 6'2", 192-pounder recorded 93 wins to go along with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 SV%.

The entire All-ECHL First Team can be found below:

G - Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones (40 gp, 28-7-5, 2.16 GAA, .921 save pct.)

D - Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones (68 gp, 17g, 34a, 51 pts.)

D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast (50 gp, 8g, 32a, 40 pts.)

F - Caleb Herbert, Utah Grizzlies (51 gp, 31g, 37a, 68 pts.)

F - Adam Pleskach, Tulsa Oilers (69 gp, 37g, 34a, 71 pts.)

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones (70 gp, 22g, 58a, 80 pts.)

