Kelly Summers Earns Crack at American League

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Kelly Summers has signed a PTO with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

Summers, 22, earns his first career AHL call-up after a tremendous rookie season with Adirondack. The blueliner has accumulated 22 points (5g-17a) from just 48 games played, including 10 points (3g-7a) in 17 games since returning from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for nearly two months in the middle of the season. Summers has an additional eight points on the man advantage and his +13 rating ranks second among Thunder defensemen.

The native of Golden Lake, ON joined the Thunder this season after spending four years at Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. The 6-foot-1 defenseman tallied 71 total points (18g-53a) in 149 games over the course of his Golden Knights career. Summers led all Clarkson blueliners in scoring during his senior campaign with 30 points (6g-24a) from 40 games played.

Summers was a 7th round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators, No. 189 overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Thunder finish out their regular season with a three-in-three this weekend. The Reading Royals come to town for a Friday night matchup at Cool Insuring Arena before the two sides return to Pennsylvania to play again Saturday evening. Adirondack wraps up its home schedule Sunday afternoon against Worcester. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

