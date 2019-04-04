Chris McCarthy Named to All-ECHL 2nd Team

Reading, PA - Reading Royals forward Chris McCarthy has been named to the 2018-19 All-ECHL Second Team, the ECHL announced Thursday. It marks the fifth time a Royals player has been named to the All-ECHL second team. Three Royals players have been named to an All-ECHL team since Kirk MacDonald became Royals Head Coach in 2017; last campaign, Matt Willows and Nolan Zajac were honored as All-ECHL Second Team members.

McCarthy, 27, has notched single-season bests of 54 assists and 73 points, ranking second in the league in both categories. He is the ninth Royals player to reach the 70-point plateau in a season and has the third-most assists by a Reading player in a campaign, trailing Brian McCullough (59, 2002-03) and Brad Rooney (60, 2002-03). McCarthy has hopped to fourth in Royals history in goals (60), assists (119) and 179 points (179 GP).

The Collegeville, PA native is in his fifth professional season and this is his third season in the Flyers organization. In 326 professional games (241 ECHL), McCarthy has combined to score 83 goals and 242 points. While at the Univ. of Vermont (2009-14), McCarthy wore a letter for the Catamounts his final three seasons on campus and qualified for the NCAA tournament twice. He was named to the Hockey East's Second All-Star Team as a redshirt senior in 2013-14.

** The winners were determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Royals named to All-ECHL Teams

All-ECHL Second Team (5 times): D Adam Comrie (2012-13, 2015-16), Nolan Zajac (2017-18), Matt Willows (2017-18), Chris McCarthy (2018-19)

All-ECHL Rookie Team (3 times): T.J. Kemp (2005-06), David Vallorani (2012-13), Michal Cajkovsky (2013-14).

2018-19 All-ECHL First Team

G - Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast

F - Caleb Herbert, Utah Grizzlies

F - Adam Pleskach, Tulsa Oilers

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (37 gp, 25-12-0, 2.26 GAA, .928 save pct.)

D - Matt Register, Toledo Walleye (62 gp, 12g, 34a, 46 pts.)

D - Derek Sheppard, Florida Everblades (57 gp, 14g, 26a, 40 pts.)

F - Joe Cox, Florida Everblades (55 gp, 27g, 34a, 61 pts.)

F - Chris McCarthy, Reading Royals

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (50 gp, 27g, 36a, 63 pts.)

