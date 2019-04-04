Caleb Herbert Named First Team All ECHL

West Valley City, Utah - Caleb Herbert was named first team all ECHL for the 2018-2019 regular season.

Herbert is 5th in the league with 31 goals. He also leads the team with 37 assists and is tied for 4th in the league with 68 points. Herbert has been big on the power play as he has 28 power play points, which is tied for 2nd best in the league.

He is the first player since current Grizzlies Assistant Coach Ryan Kinasewich to be named first team all ECHL. Kinasewich was named to the first team in the 2009-2010 season when he had 48 goals and 55 assists for 103 points in 59 games. Herbert is the first player to have more than 30 goals since Kinasewich had his 48 goals season.

Last Grizzlies player to be named to either the first or second team all league was Defenseman Nick Tuzzolino, who was named 2nd team all ECHL in the 2012-2013 season.

