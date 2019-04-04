Matt Petgrave Selected to 2018-19 All-ECHL First Team
April 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2018-19 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.
The players named to the All-ECHL First Team are as follows:
2018-19 All-ECHL First Team
G - Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones
D - Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones
D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast
F - Caleb Herbert, Utah Grizzlies
F - Adam Pleskach, Tulsa Oilers
F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
Matt Petgrave of the Brampton Beast is tied for eighth among ECHL defensemen with 40 points (8g-32a) in 50 games. His 32 assists are eighth among blueliners and his +25 rating is tied for eighth.
The two-way defenseman is currently with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. He has one goal and one assist in nine games played in the AHL this season. The talented blueliner has seen AHL time with the Laval Rocket, Belleville Senators and Syracuse Crunch over his career.
