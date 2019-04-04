Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Gladiators

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (39-25-4-1) conclude their nine-game regular season series with the Atlanta Gladiators (31-28-7-3). Orlando has already won the regular series against Atlanta with a 5-3-0-0 record through eight games.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Solar Bears are assured of home ice advantage in the South Division Semifinals, which begins with Game 1 at the Amway Center on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. Orlando's first-round opponent still has yet to be determined.

AUCOIN TO MAKE PRO DEBUT: After signing with the Solar Bears on Wednesday, rookie forward Parker AuCoin will make his pro debut tonight for Orlando. The 20-year-old recently wrapped up his season with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League, where he posted career-high numbers of 42 goals and 42 assists.

SECOND PERIOD SUCCESS: This season, Orlando has scored a season-high three goals in the second period on 11 separate occasions. Three of those instances have occurred against the Gladiators, including Orlando's 5-1 home win on March 21.

MONFREDO BACK AT FORWARD: Mike Monfredo will shift up tonight on the lineup as a forward. The veteran will skate on a line alongside Tayler Thompson and Shaquille Merasty, giving the Solar Bears a blend of size, toughness and energy up front.

FOGET HOLDS LEAD AGAINST GLADIATORS: Mathieu Foget enters tonight's game with the team scoring lead against Atlanta. The rookie forward has tallied six points (1g-5a) in seven outings.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head to Southwest Florida tomorrow to visit the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. Orlando returns home to conclude the 2018-19 regular season on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. for the team's Fan Appreciation game. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to Sunday's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info.

Home Ice Clinched for Opening Round of Playoffs:

The Solar Bears have clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint. Although the Solar Bears' opponent in the opening round still has yet to be determined, Orlando will host Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Game 2 on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for both games, to purchase visit ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office to get your tickets today!

