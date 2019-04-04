Kale Kessy Returns to Steelheads on Assignment from AHL Colorado

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Kale Kessy has returned to the Idaho Steelheads on assignment from the Colorado Eagles after signing an AHL contract, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations announced Thursday.

Kessy, 26, played 15 games with the Eagles after his initial loan from the Steelheads on February 21, recording 81 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward has combined for 16 AHL games between Manitoba and Colorado this season as well as 175 games over his AHL career. His signing marks the second Steelheads ECHL contracted player to sign an AHL deal, joining Brady Norrish when he signed with the Texas Stars ahead of his recall on November 10.

In 32 games with the Steelheads this season, Kessy owns 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points with 279 penalty minutes, two power play goals, and a plus-13 rating. The Shaunavon, Sask. native has points in three of his last four games in Idaho, posting one goal and two assists from February 13 through February 20 while holding nearly a point-per-game on the season. Currently, Kessy leads the ECHL in penalty minutes, and the Steelheads own the ECHL rights to Kessy.

This season, 11 Steelheads ECHL contracted players have been called-up to the AHL, including Kessy, Ryan Faragher (Stockton, three times), Steve McParland (Stockton, San Diego - twice), Norrish (Texas), Reid Petryk (Chicago), and Colton Saucerman (Utica).

The Steelheads close the home schedule of the 2018-19 regular season on Friday, Apr. 5 at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena to open a three-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies.

