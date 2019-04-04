ECHL Transactions - April 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 4, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Eric Schierhorn, G

Kansas City:

Denver Pierce, F

Newfoundland:

Matthew Whittaker, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Newfoundland:

Eric Levine, G from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G returned from loan to Springfield

Delete Kelly Summers, D loaned to Belleville

Allen:

Add Duggie Lagrone, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Duggie Lagrone, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Marco Roy, F loaned to Laval

Add Zach Fucale, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas [4/3]

Idaho:

Add Kale Kessy, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Indy:

Add Jack Ramsey, F signed contract, released from ATO

Delete Dmitri Osipov, D loaned to Rockford

Maine:

Add Ty Ronning, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Terrence Wallin, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Drew Melanson, F placed on reserve

Delete Blake Kessel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Newfoundland:

Add Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, F placed on reserve

Delete Eamon McAdam, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Orlando:

Add Akim Aliu, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Troy Bourke, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matthew Nuttle, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add John Teets, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Utah:

Add Alex Leclerc, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Chris Schornack, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Max Coatta, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Tyler Barnes, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on reserve

