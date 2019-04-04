ECHL Transactions - April 4
April 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 4, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Eric Schierhorn, G
Kansas City:
Denver Pierce, F
Newfoundland:
Matthew Whittaker, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Newfoundland:
Eric Levine, G from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G returned from loan to Springfield
Delete Kelly Summers, D loaned to Belleville
Allen:
Add Duggie Lagrone, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Duggie Lagrone, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Marco Roy, F loaned to Laval
Add Zach Fucale, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas [4/3]
Idaho:
Add Kale Kessy, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Indy:
Add Jack Ramsey, F signed contract, released from ATO
Delete Dmitri Osipov, D loaned to Rockford
Maine:
Add Ty Ronning, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Terrence Wallin, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Drew Melanson, F placed on reserve
Delete Blake Kessel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Newfoundland:
Add Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, F placed on reserve
Delete Eamon McAdam, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Orlando:
Add Akim Aliu, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Troy Bourke, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matthew Nuttle, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add John Teets, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Utah:
Add Alex Leclerc, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Chris Schornack, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Max Coatta, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Tyler Barnes, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on reserve
