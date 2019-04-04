Ronning, Wallin Join Mariners from Hartford

April 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Forwards Ty Ronning and Terrence Wallin are re-joining the Mariners from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, the teams announced on Thursday. Ronning was reassigned from the New York Rangers and Wallin returned on loan. The Mariners have three games remaining in the regular season this weekend, and are three points behind the Brampton Beast for the fourth and final North Division playoff spot.

Ronning, 21, was initially assigned to the Mariners in late November and burst onto the ECHL scene with a five point game against Manchester on November 24th. With the Mariners trailing 4-1 in the 3rd period, Ronning led them back with three goals and two assists in an eventual 6-4 victory. In 22 games with Maine, Ronning registered 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists). He scored an overtime winner at Brampton on January 12th. The following weekend, Ronning suffered a lower body injury and did not appear in another game for the Mariners. On February 13th, he was recalled to Hartford. With the Wolf Pack, Ronning has scored four goals with one assist in 23 games. The Burnaby, B.C. native is a 2016 draft pick of the Rangers.

Terrence Wallin has been riding the ECHL-AHL shuttle most of the season. The Mariners' alternate captain started the season in Maine, and has been loaned to Hartford four separate times: November 19th, December 6th, January 16th, and March 7th. With the Wolf Pack, Wallin has no goals and one assist in 23 games. The assist, on March 16th at Utica, was the first of his AHL career. Wallin played four games in the AHL with Binghamton in 2017-18. In 38 games with Maine this season, Wallin has 11 goals and 26 assists. His signature moment of the season came on February 22nd when he scored the overtime winner against his former team at Adirondack. The Mariners acquired Wallin from the Thunder in mid-September in exchange for defenseman Matias Cleland. The Yardley, PA native and his family now makes their home in Maine.

The Mariners will host the Worcester Railers on Friday and the Newfoundland Growlers next Sunday. In between, they finish their road schedule on Saturday in Manchester. NESN Bruins TV host and former AHL Mariners broadcaster Dale Arnold will make an appearance on Friday. It's also Teacher Appreciation Night and the final 1-2-3 Friday of the season ($1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light through the start of the 2nd period). Sunday is Fan Appreciation night. Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The Trusted Choice Box Office can be reached at 207-775-3468.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.