Tomas Sholl Named 2018-19 All-ECHL Second Team Honors

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named 2018-19 All-ECHL Second Team honors, the league announced on Thursday.

Sholl, 24, was named to the All-ECHL Rookie Team on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the first Steelheads player to earn rookie honors since goaltender Landon Bow in 2016-17 and the first to earn All-ECHL honors since forward Wade MacLeod was named All-ECHL First Team honors in 2014-15. The pair of honors is also the first time Steelheads players were named to both sets of honors since 2010-11 but the first time a single player earned rookie and league honors since goaltender Richard Bachman in 2009-10, who also earned All-Rookie Team and All-ECHL Second Team honors.

Sholl finishes out his first full season with a strong campaign and multiple recognitions. In addition to yearly honors, the Hermosa Beach, Calif. native was also named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Star Classic as the lone goaltending representative of the Western Conference and one of just two ECHL goaltenders voted to the event weekend. He was also named ECHL Goaltender of the Week on March 26, his third-career weekly honor.

In 37 games this season, the 6-foot, 180-pound goaltender posted a 25-12-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage with three shutouts. Sholl leads all ECHL rookie goaltenders in goals-against average while sitting second among rookies in wins. He also leads all ECHL goaltenders in save percentage while sitting third overall in goals-against average and fourth overall in wins.

After beginning his career with the Steelheads via trade from the Adirondack Thunder on Feb. 28, 2018, Sholl has been a defensive catalyst and reliable option in net down the stretch. After going 9-0-2 in his first 11 games in Idaho last season, he's continued that success into this season, earning a career 34-12-2 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage through 48 Steelheads games, ranking second in Steelheads ECHL history for career goals-against average and career save percentage, only trailing NHL goaltender and alum Jack Campbell (1.70 GAA, .944 SV%). Sholl also sits fifth in all-time wins.

The 2018-19 All-ECHL First and Second Team selections are determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards for each category.

2018-19 All-ECHL First Team

G - Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones (40 gp, 28-7-5, 2.16 GAA, .921 save pct.)

D - Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones (68 gp, 17g, 34a, 51 pts.)

D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast (50 gp, 8g, 32a, 40 pts.)

F - Caleb Herbert, Utah Grizzlies (51 gp, 31g, 37a, 68 pts.)

F - Adam Pleskach, Tulsa Oilers (69 gp, 37g, 34a, 71 pts.)

F - Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones (70 gp, 22g, 58a, 80 pts.)

2018-19 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (37 gp, 25-12-0, 2.26 GAA, .928 save pct.)

D - Matt Register, Toledo Walleye (62 gp, 12g, 34a, 46 pts.)

D - Derek Sheppard, Florida Everblades (57 gp, 14g, 26a, 40 pts.)

F - Joe Cox, Florida Everblades (55 gp, 27g, 34a, 61 pts.)

F - Chris McCarthy, Reading Royals (70 gp, 19g, 53a, 72 pts.)

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (50 gp, 27g, 36a, 63 pts.)

The ECHL will announce the Community Service Award and Sportsmanship Award winners on Friday.

