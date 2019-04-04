Goaltender Alex Leclerc Added to Roster
April 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Alex Leclerc and he has been added to the active roster.
Leclerc played for Colorado College for 3 seasons from 2016-2019. His best statistical year was this season as he had a .914 save percentage and a 2.70 goals against average. He had a record 38 career wins for Colorado College.
Leclerc was born on January 27th, 1995 in Longueuil, PQ. He will be wearing number 30 for the Grizzlies, who are in the playoffs for the 11th time in their last 12 seasons.
The final weekend of the regular season sees the Grizzlies at Idaho on April 5th at 7:00 pm and at Maverik Center for Fan Appreciation Weekend on April 6th at 7:00 pm and April 7th at 1:00 pm. Tickets for Fan Appreciation Weekend and the playoffs are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center Box Office or any Smith's Tix locations.
Grizzlies notes: In a separate transaction Joe Cannata was sent to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Cannata is tied for the league lead with 4 shutouts. On Thursday Caleb Herbert was named first team all ECHL. Herbert leads the Grizzlies with 31 goals, 37 assists and 68 points.
