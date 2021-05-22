Pittsburgh's Top Prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes to Rehab with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that top prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes will join Indianapolis on a major league rehab assignment beginning tonight at St. Paul. He is the third MLB rehabber to join Indianapolis' roster this season, following RHP Chad Kuhl and LHP Austin Davis earlier this week.

Hayes, 24, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 4 with a left wrist injury and was moved to the 60-day IL on May 9. He began the season as Pittsburgh's Opening Day third baseman and homered in his first at-bat of the season on April 1 at Chicago (NL). Hayes exited Pittsburgh's April 3 game at Chicago (NL) with the wrist injury after he walked in his only plate appearance.

As Pittsburgh's top prospect in 2020 according to _Baseball America_, the 2019 MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award winning third baseman made his major league debut on Sept. 1, 2020 vs. Chicago (NL) and went 2-for-5 with a double and home run. Hayes hit .376 (32-for-85) through his first 24 major league games to be named the National League Rookie of the Month in September.

In 2019, Hayes spent the entire season with Triple-A Indianapolis and hit .265 (113-for-427) with 30 doubles to tie for eighth in the International League. He became the second minor leaguer in history to win three consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove awards after registering a .989 fielding percentage to lead all qualifying third basemen in both the minor and major leagues.

Hayes was originally selected by Pittsburgh as the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on Nov. 20, 2019.

