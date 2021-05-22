Omaha Claims First Victory over Iowa in 2021

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs' (9-6) bats were silenced in a 7-1 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (9-7), Saturday at Principal Park. The fifth and final game of the series is set for 1:08 p.m. on Sunday at Principal Park.

Iowa scored their first and only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, when Patrick Wisdom stayed hot with a two-out double to score Abiatal Avelino. It was Wisdom's first hit as a member of the I-Cubs that wasn't a home run.

Omaha's starter Jackson Kowar earned his fourth win of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.25 with a quality start against Iowa. Kowar spun six innings of four-hit ball, allowing just one run while striking out 10 I-Cubs batters.

The Storm Chasers knocked Iowa starter Joe Biagini around, scoring five runs off of the righty in just three innings of work. They tallied two more runs against relieverRobert Stock, bringing their lead to 7-1.

Grant Gavin and Gabe Speier closed out the night for Omaha combining for three perfect innings, striking out six I-Cubs batters over that span.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa's offense struck out a season-high 16 times tonight against Omaha pitching. Each player in the starting lineup struck out at least once.

- Adam Morgan had yet another scoreless appearance for Iowa. Through five appearances with the I-Cubs, the lefty reliever has spun six innings, and has allowed no runs on just one hit while striking out eight.

- Tyson Miller made his first appearance of the season, tossing one perfect inning. He struck out two of the three batters he faced and threw eight of his nine pitches for strikes in his one inning of work.

Iowa and Omaha meet in the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, May 22, with first pitch set for 1:08 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

