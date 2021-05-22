Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Saturday, May 22nd 6:15 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (7-9) vs. Louisville Bats (4-11) Game 5 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #17 of 120 / Home Game #11 of 60

RHP Tommy Parsons (0-0, 3.29 ERA) vs RHP Braden Shipley (1-3, 7.27 ERA)

MiLB TV & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: For the third straight day, the Redbirds rallied back to beat the Louisville Bats. This time, John Nogowski's two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference, pushing Memphis to a 4-3 lead it would never give up. Johan Oviedo started for the Redbirds and pitched well, allowing three runs (all earned) on six hits in 5.1 innings pitched. After Oviedo left the game, the 'Birds bullpen shut the door. Austin Warner, Jesús Cruz, and Junior Fernández combined to pitch 3.2 scoreless and hitless frames, striking out five and walking just one.

Today's Starter: Tommy Parsons makes his second start of the season and fourth overall appearance for the Redbirds this season. The righthander last started on Opening Night, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings pitched with seven strikeouts on May 4th. The last time he pitched, Parsons was impressive. The former Adrian College pitcher hurled 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings in a relief outing at Nashville last Saturday night.

Louisville Starter: Braden Shipley makes his second start and seventh overall appearance for the Bats this season. The right-hander has already appeared once in this series, as he blew the save and took the loss in Thursday night's game. Shipley allowed three earned runs on two hits - he never recorded an out. For the season, his ERA is 7.27 in 8.2 IP. He does have 11 strikeouts.

Comeback Kids: The Memphis Redbirds are starting to develop a flair for the dramatic. The 'Birds have rallied back from behind to win each of the past three days. Memphis came back to at least tie games in the ninth inning in the first three games of the series, including walk-off wins on Wednesday and Thursday. José Rondón had a walk-off single on Wednesday afternoon and Irving Lopez came through with a pinch-hit, walk-off three-run double on Thursday night.

Shutting the Door: The 'Birds bullpen has been impressive recently. Austin Warner, Jesús Cruz and Junior Fernández combined to pitch 3.2 scoreless and hitless frames on Friday night, striking out five and walking just one. On Thursday night, Bernardo Flores, Jr. tossed 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, surrendering just two hits and one walk while striking out five.

Righting the Ship: The Memphis Redbirds have turned things around in a big way after the slow start to the season. After beginning the year 0-5, the 'Birds are 6-4 in their last ten games.

The Big Nogowski: Since returning to the Redbirds from the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night, John Nogowski has made his presence felt. The big right-handed hitter smacked a double on Thursday and followed it up with the eventual game-winning home run on Friday night. He's 5-12 in his last three games with Memphis dating back to last Sunday.

A New Opponent: This series is the first meeting all-time between the Redbirds and Louisville Bats. Louisville had been a member of the International League since 1998 before joining the newly formed Triple-A East Midwest Division in 2021.

Looking Ahead: The 'Birds will play Louisville Sunday in the final game of the series. Memphis will then head to Georgia to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.