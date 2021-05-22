Tides Announce Move to Full Capacity at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, VA - The Tides today announced their plan to open Harbor Park at 100 percent fan capacity. The current 38% capacity limit and social distancing restrictions will be lifted beginning Friday, May 28 when the Tides host the Charlotte Knights at 7:05 p.m.

With the announcement, Harbor Park will be open at full capacity when the Tides host their first Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Headwaters Resort & Casino on Saturday, May 29 vs. Charlotte at 7:05 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Single-game tickets for the final three games of the current homestand (May 28, 29 and 30) are now available for purchase with no restrictions. Single-game tickets for June and the remainder of the season are set to go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Full Season ticket holders will still have access to Account Manager for the remaining games in May, and will receive physical tickets for their selected seating assignments for home games in June through September. Season ticket holders are encouraged to check their emails for more information.

18-Game and Sunday Season ticket holders will continue to utilize Account Manager for the remainder of the 2021 season, and can start selecting seats on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. for home games in June through September.

Fans are able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office, online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $13 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $14. The Tides also offer special discounts to children age two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $11. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

2021 Promotional Schedule

Remaining 2021 promotional nights include 10 postgame fireworks shows (every home Saturday game starting May 29, as well as Sunday, September 5) and five 12:05 Business Special matinees (every home Thursday game at 12:05). Traditional favorites include Armed Forces Night (July 31), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (August 10 & September 14), Navy Night (August 14) and Marine Corps Night (August 28). The Tides will also play as the Pajaritos de Norfolk for two Copa de la Diversión nights on September 5 and September 18, and Harbor Park will host Bark in the Park for three games (August 11, August 29 and September 15).

The entire promotional schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com and additional promotions will be added throughout the season. Promotions, dates and game times are subject to change.

The complete 2021 home schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com/Schedule. For pricing and additional information, please visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

