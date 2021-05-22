Kramer's Blast Lifts Indians in Extras

ST. PAUL, MINN. - With two outs in the top of the 10th inning, Kevin Kramer launched his second home run of the season to lift the Indianapolis Indians over the St. Paul Saints, 6-4, on Friday night. The Indians now lead the series, 3-1.

The Indians (10-5) notched their third game this series with 10-plus hits en route to the win. Kramer led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored, two walks and four RBI. Chris Sharpe, Christian Bethancourt, Bligh Madris and Joe Hudson joined Kramer with two hits apiece. It was Bethancourt and Madris' second consecutive two-hit game.

The scoring began in the first inning when Sharpe came around to score on Kramer's first double of the season. Bethancourt then singled home the Indians shortstop to extend the lead, 2-0. St. Paul took one run back in the bottom of the first after a throwing error by Hunter Owen extended the inning with only one out.

Still at 2-1 through five, the Indians tacked on another run in the sixth inning when Hudson doubled home Madris following a one-out single. A bases-loaded two-out walk to Kramer scored the fourth Indians run of the night in the eighth.

The Saints (6-10) tied the game with a three-run spot in the eighth inning, capped by a two-run home run off the bat of Jimmy Kerrigan. Rob Whalen (L, 0-1) tossed 2.1 innings and surrendered the extra-inning home run to Kramer for the loss.

James Marvel got the start for Indianapolis and surrendered one run (unearned) on three hits in 5.1 innings pitched. After 1.2 one-hit innings between Tyler Bashlor and Nick Mears, Joe Jacques gave up three runs on four hits to tie the game. Jandel Gustave (W, 1-0) closed out the Indianapolis win.

With two doubles tonight, Sharpe extended his hitting streak to a team-leading seven games and moved into first place in the Triple-A East with seven two-baggers.

The Indians and Saints meet again on Saturday night in another 8:05 PM ET start. RHP Chase De Jong (1-0, 4.50) will take the mound for Indianapolis vs. RHP Jhoan Duran (0-0, 0.00).

