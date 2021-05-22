Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-5) at St. Paul Saints (6-10)

LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #16 / Road #10: Indianapolis Indians (10-5) at St. Paul Saints (6-10)

PROBABLES: RHP Chase De Jong (1-0, 4.50) vs. RHP Jhoan Duran (0-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Tied at 4-4 through the end of nine innings, Kevin Kramer blasted his second home run of the season to lead the Indians over the Saints in 10 innings, 6-4. Following a leadoff double by Chris Sharpe, the Indians got on the board first with Kramer's first double of the season. Christian Bethancourt then singled home Kramer to extend the lead, 2-0. With a 4-1 lead midway through the eighth inning, the Saints tied the game with three runs in the bottom half. Indians closer Jandel Gustave earned the win with a hitless 1.1 innings to end the game.

SHARPE SHOOTING: With a leadoff double the begin the game last night and another in the second, Chris Sharpe moved into first place in the Triple-A East with seven doubles on the season. He also ranks fifth among league leaders with nine extra-base hits. Sharpe, now hitting in the leadoff spot as the Indians center fielder, has reached base safely in nine consecutive games and has six doubles, nine runs scored and eight walks to seven strikeouts in that span. The 24-year-old is currently on a seven-game hitting streak dating back to 5/14 vs. Toledo, which marks the longest hitting streak by an Indians player this season.

KRAMER CONNECTING: With his 10th-inning game-winning home run last night, Kevin Kramer finished his performance 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and season-high four RBI. His RBI double in the first inning was his first double of the season, and he drove in another run by taking a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth inning. With two outs in the 10th, he launched his second home run of the season to score Ethan Paul. Last night marked Kramer's second multi-hit performance in the last five games, and he has hit safely in four games over that span.

BLIGH IS THAT GUY: Outfielder Bligh Madris, who was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Wednesday and made his Triple-A debut on Thursday, has recorded two hits in each of his first two career Triple-A games. Last night, he went 2-for-3 with his first Triple-A double, two runs scored and two walks. He spent the entire 2019 season with the Curve and hit .260 (119-for-457) with 26 doubles in 132 games. After not playing organized baseball in 2020, he began the 2021 campaign with Altoona before being promoted to Indy after Travis Swaggerty was sent to Pittsburgh for further examination on a right shoulder injury.

TONIGHT: The Indians are looking for their second consecutive series win tonight with a 3-1 lead in the six-game set at St. Paul. RHP Chase De Jong, who ranks third among Triple-A East leaders with 22 strikeouts, gets the nod for Indianapolis vs. RHP Jhoan Duran, who has not pitched in a game so far this season. The Indians offense is on a hot streak, recording 10-plus hits in all three of their wins this series. Indianapolis is 8-2 in its last 10 games while the Saints are 4-6.

YOUNG HAYES REHABS: Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will begin his major league rehab assignment with Indianapolis tonight at St. Paul. The 24-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 4 with a left wrist injury and was moved to the 60-day IL on May 9. He began the season as Pittsburgh's Opening Day third baseman and homered in his first at-bat of the season on April 1 at Chicago (NL). Hayes exited Pittsburgh's April 3 game at Chicago (NL) with the wrist injury after he walked in his only plate appearance.

NO. 1: Ke'Bryan Hayes is currently ranked as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America. After winning his third consecutive MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove in 2019 with Indianapolis, he made his major league debut on Sept. 1, 2020 vs. Chicago (NL) and went 2-for-4 with a double and home run. Hayes was named the National League Rookie of the Month after hitting .376 (32-for-85) in 24 games in September.

WINNING WITH DE JONG: The Indians are 3-0 in games that Chase De Jong has started this season. The 27-year-old veteran began the season as Indianapolis' Opening Day starter and went 6.0 scoreless innings with a career-high tying 10 strikeouts to earn his only win of the season over Iowa on May 4. He made two starts vs. Toledo last week, both with no decisions after the Indians narrowly bested the Mud Hens. Facing a 5-0 deficit in his last outing, the Indians came back to win the game in walk-off fashion in the ninth inning, 6-5.

LEADING THE MIDWEST: With the Indians win over St. Paul last night, they are still in sole possession of first place in the Triple-A East Midwest division. After beginning the year 9-5 for the second consecutive season, the Indians improved to 10-5 to go a game ahead of their 2019 record through the same number of games. With a 9-5 record last season, the Indians lost five of their next six games. Indianapolis has finished with a May record over .500 in nine of the last 10 seasons (excluding 2018), going 18-9 (.667) in 2019 and 21-8 (.724) in 2017 for its best record in the month in Victory Field history. A little over halfway through the month, the Indians are on pace to go 16-8 (.667).

