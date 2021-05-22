Omaha Earns Franchise's 500th Win over Iowa

May 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Behind a career-high 10 strikeouts from right-hander Jackson Kowar and three-hit nights from catcher Sebastian Rivero and outfielder Edward Olivares, the Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Iowa Cubs, 7-1, on Saturday at Principal Park and claimed the 500th all-time win for Omaha over Iowa in franchise history.

Omaha (9-7), which had lost seven straight games to Iowa (9-6) dating back to 2019, is now 500-472 (.514) all-time against Iowa dating back to each franchise's inception in 1969.

Kowar (Win, 4-0) allowed a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Patrick Wisdom but dominated the rest of his start. He yielded just two hits after allowing the run in the first and faced just one batter over the minimum from the third inning through the sixth. The right-hander struck out six of the final eight batters he faced, including Wisdom for his 10th strikeout to end the sixth inning. He was the first Storm Chasers starter to complete six innings this season and the first to record a quality start. Kowar allowed one run on four hits over 6.0 innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk, and now holds a 1.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts through his first four starts of the season.

The Chasers offense scored in the top of the first inning when shortstop Adalberto Mondesi singled against right-hander Joe Biagini (Loss, 1-2), stole second base, and scored on an RBI single by first baseman Ryan McBroom. Mondesi, who made his second rehab appearance with Omaha on Saturday, finished the game 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run scored.

Omaha took the lead for good in the second inning. Following back-to-back walks by infielder Lucius Fox and outfielder Anderson Miller, Rivero and Olivares collected back-to-back RBI singles to put the Storm Chasers in front, 3-1.

Rivero extended the Chasers' advantage in the four inning when he launched a 1-2 pitch over the left-center field fence for a two-run homer. Later in the inning, Olivares walked, moved to third on an error, and scored on an RBI double off the right-field wall by third baseman Hunter Dozier. Dozier, who made his first rehab appearance with Omaha on Saturday, finished the game 1-for-5 with an RBI double.

The Chasers scored their final run in the sixth. After Rivero tripled to straightaway center on the first pitch of the inning, Olivares lined a single up the middle to plate Rivero and make it a 7-1 game. Rivero finished the game 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored, while Olivares went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk.

Right-hander Grant Gavin and left-hander Gabe Speier combined for three perfect innings of relief to secure the win.

The Storm Chasers complete their series with the I-Cubs on Sunday, when right-hander Carlos Hernández (0-1, 5.79) faces former Chaser Alec Mills (rehab start). First pitch is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

Following the series at Principal Park, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on May 25 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs from May 25-June 6. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.