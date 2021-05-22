Saints Pitchers Strikeout Season High 15, But Lose 5-1

ST. PAUL, MN - The headliner on Saturday night at CHS Field was the number five rated prospect in the Minnesota Twins system, pitcher Jhoan Duran. Getting his first start of the season he set the tone for the night by fanning six in 3.0 innings, but the Saints lost 5-1 to the Indianapolis Indians in front 5,044.

Duran, who topped out at 103 miles per hour, rocked his fastball and famed "splinker" during his 63-pitch outing. The Indians got to him in the first when the first three hitters reached on singles with Kevin Kramer driving in a run to make it 1-0. Duran fanned the final two hitters of the inning.

The Saints lone run came in the second when Jimmy Kerrigan walloped a solo shot over the left-center field wall, his second in as many games, tying the game at one.

Duran struck out one in the second and all three outs in the third to finish off his night going 3.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out six.

Juan Minaya picked up for Duran in the fourth and gave up a leadoff home run to Hunter Owen, his first of the season, giving the Indians a 2-1 lead. Minaya would settle down from there going 3.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out five.

Andrew Vasquez took over in the seventh and gave up a one out solo home run to Joe Hudson, his first of the season, making it 3-1. Vasquez went 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out two.

In the ninth, the Indians tacked on two insurance runs as Bligh Madris led off the inning with a single to center off Derek Law. A walk to Hudson put runners at first and second. With two on and two out an infield single to first by Troy Stokes Jr. scored Madris from second and sent Hudson to third, increasing the lead to 4-1. Kramer finished the scoring with an RBI single. Law went 1.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out two.

In all, the Saints pitchers struck out a season high 15, surpassing the high of 14 done twice.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Griffin Jax (1-1, 5.40) to the mound against Indians RHP Beau Sulser (2-0, 3.55). The game can be seen on 45TV and heard on KFAN.021

