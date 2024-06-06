Pit Spitters' Home Winning Streak Snapped

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the series against the Lakeshore Chinooks, 2-1. The Pit Spitters fall to 7-3 on the season.

The Chinooks offense woke up in the top of the fourth inning as Dominic Kibler doubled to right field. Zan Von Schlegell singled to center field scoring Kibler to give the Chinooks a 1-0 lead. The Pit Spitters offense got it going in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single to center by Ethan Guerra. Alfredo Velazquez followed up with a walk of his own. Trent Reed came through with a single to right field scoring Guerra to tie the game at 1-1. Prince Deboskie and Gabe Roessler drew back-to-back walks with two outs in the top of the ninth. A wild pitch thrown by Mason Hill allowed Deboskie to come in and give the Chinooks a 2-1 lead, which later became the final score.

The Pit Spitters drop to 7-3 on the season, while the Chinooks improve to 5-4. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Ryan Daly threw six innings giving up one run on six hits, two walks, and struck out six. Jaxon Huffman threw two and two thirds' innings of relief giving up one hit, three walks, and striking out five. Mason Hill threw a third of an inning giving up a walk and striking out one.

The Pit Spitters will play game one of a two series against the Kenosha Kingfish tomorrow night. First pitch is 7:05p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

