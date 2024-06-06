Ethan Cole Shines in Start, Dock Spiders Fall to Wausau

June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Stack on game night

WAUSAU, WI After a one-hour and one-minute rain delay before the first pitch on Wednesday night in Wausau the Dock Spiders finally got underway in the third of four straight games against the Wausau Woodchucks. RHP Ethan Cole (Augustana) started for the Dock Spiders and went 5.0 innings and struck out nine batters but a late homer in the eighth inning for the Woodchucks by Deiten Lachance (McLennan CC) gave Wausau the 4-2 victory. Fond du Lac with the loss drops their third straight falling to 3-6, Wausau stays unbeaten improving to 9-0.

Wausau got the scoring started in the third inning after a single to Max Soliz Jr (Auburn) that started the inning, Soliz Jr got to second on a passed ball, and the next batter Jake Burkland (Minnesota State Mankato) singled to advance Soliz Jr to third and then Soliz Jr was driven in by a batter later Drew Berkland (Minnesota) with a single to give Wausau a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders would tie the score with a couple of two-out hits, the first by Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) to advance Tyler Stack (Xavier) to third base who reached on a fielder's choice, The next batter after Barragan, Tyler Nieses (Georgia Tech) singled into right field bringing in Stack to tie the game at one.

Noah Tschopp (Embry-Riddle) took over in relief in the sixth inning after Ethan Cole went 5.0 innings in the start and allowed one run, two walks, and struck out nine. In Cole's two starts this season, he has struck 18 batters in 10.0 innings of work. The first batter Tschopp faced Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) doubled to the right-center field gap, Galvin got to third on a sac-bunt from Jacob Haley with one out and scored a batter later on a wild pitch that gave Wausau a 2-1. The Dock Spiders tied the score in the eighth inning after a single from Kelsen Johnson (Polk State) a wild pitch advanced Johnson to third and a single from Parker Knoll off the pitcher's leg allowed Johnson to score, deadlocking the game at two.

The lead wouldn't stay tied long, after a hit by a batter allowed Jacob Haley (South Alabama) to reach with two out, the first pitch to the next batter Deiten Lachance (McLennan CC) homer to left field with the rain falling to give Wausau a 4-2 lead. The Dock Spiders couldn't get anything going in the ninth and went down to fall to Wausau by a final score of 4-2.

The Dock Spiders are back home Thursday for the fourth of four straight games against Wausau, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Tomorrow is also Hockey Night at Herr-Baker Field, and Pint Glass Giveaway for anyone 21 or older is presented by Busch Light.

