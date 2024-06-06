Rockers Look to Split Road Series with the Loggers

La Crosse, Wis. - Following a late-inning loss to the Loggers last night, the Rockers look to get back on track tonight against La Crosse, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

This evening's matchup is the second of four straight between Green Bay and La Crosse. Yesterday, the Rockers and Loggers combined for five extra base hits including three home runs. The last of those jacks was a walk-off grand slam.

For tonight's tilt, Green Bay is going to lean on starting pitcher Quinn Saunders (Case Western Reserve) to right the ship. The southpaw already has one start under his belt, which came May 29 against Madison. In that contest, the Illinois native tossed four innings and only gave up one run on three hits. Saunders also fanned three Mallards that night.

Now, Saunders and the Rockers set their sights on a revenge game against the Loggers tonight at Copeland Park before the series shifts to Green Bay.

The first of those tilts at Capital Credit Union Park is Friday at 6:35 p.m.. The Rockers will actually be going by the "Supper Clubbers" for one of just three games all year. To accompany the new alias, there will also be a fish fry, salad bar and old fashioneds located directly behind home plate at Capital Credit Union Park!

Following that Friday-night battle with the Loggers, there will be post-game fireworks for everyone in attendance to enjoy. And don't forget: Warden will be providing live music from the time gates open until the end of the third inning.

