The Loggers Fall to 6-4 in a 11-6 Loss to the Green Bay Rockers
June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, WI - The Loggers dropped to 6-4 with an 11-6 loss to the Green Bay Rockers at Copeland Park in front of 1,944 fans.
Loggers' starter Ashton Michek (Augustana) pitched 4 innings, allowing 2 runs while striking out 5. Rockers' starter Quinn Saunders (Michigan State) threw 4 scoreless innings, walking 4 and striking out 3.
The Rockers opened the scoring in the top of the 4th with a series of plays: a Luke Moeller (Yavapai CC) RBI single, a Lukas Torres (Wagner) RBI single, and a throwing error by Loggers' second baseman RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt).
They extended their lead in the 5th with a 2-run Sam Miller (Columbia) homer.
The Loggers got on the board in the bottom of the 5th when Derrick Mitchell (LSU) grounded out to drive in RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt).
Green Bay broke the game open in the top of the 6th, scoring 5 runs on a Sam Miller (Columbia) RBI single, a 3-run homer by Mateo Mathews (Wagner), and another RBI single from Luke Moeller (Yavapai).
They added to their lead in the 7th with a fourth RBI from Sam Miller, making it 11-1.
In the bottom of the 7th, the Loggers began to mount a comeback. They scored 3 runs on a wild pitch that brought in Gable Mitchell (Iowa), a sacrifice fly from Elijah Ickes (Hawaii), and an RBI single by Luke Anderson.
In the bottom of the 9th, the Loggers managed to score 2 more runs on a throwing error by Sam Miller and an RBI double from Luke Anderson, his second of the game. However, their efforts fell short, as they lost 11-6 to the Rockers.
With this defeat, the Loggers' record stands at 6-4, while the Rockers improve to 2-7. The Loggers will now travel to Green Bay to face the Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park for a two-game series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
