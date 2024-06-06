Rockers Chop Down the Loggers in la Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. - The Rockers crushed the Loggers tonight 11-6 in what was their best offensive performance of the young season. Seven of Green Bay's starting nine batters registered a hit en route to the first double-digit total on the campaign.

Of those seven Rockers to record a hit, Sam Miller (Columbia) led the way with four on the game - including his first home run of the season in the fifth frame. Miller drove in a pair of runs on that blast, and finished with a team-high four RBIs total.

Green Bay first baseman Matteo Matthews (Wagner) also went yard against the Loggers with a three-run bomb in the top of the sixth inning. That was the first home run of the summer for Matthews, who had eight with the Rockers in 2023.

The Rockers also got contributions from DH Jake Bold (Princeton) and catcher Luke Moeller (Yavapai CC). Both of those two had a pair of hits on the night, with the latter also brining in two runs.

Outfielders Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee) and Lukas Torres (Wagner) both had RBIs on the night as well.

Behind its prolific offense, Green Bay poured in 10 runs combined between the fourth and sixth innings. But before that stretch, the Rockers and Loggers both failed to get the bats going.

During the slow stretch to begin the matchup, Green Bay was carried by starting pitcher Quinn Saunders (Case Western Reserve). The lefty tossed four scoreless innings to begin the contest and only allowed two hits in that stint.

In two starts this season, Saunders has ceded just a single run over eight innings on the bump.

The Rockers are back in the winning column, and have a chance to start a streak against the Loggers when the series moves to Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow night at 6:35. Though, La Crosse will actually be facing Green Bay's the "Supper Clubbers" alias, which is making its first of three appearances this season.

Not only will there be a fish fry complete with old fashioneds to celebrate the occasion, but there's also post-game fireworks and live music by Warden through the end of the third inning.

And if you can't make it to tomorrow's tilt, the Rockers host the Loggers once again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

