Behind Four-Run Ninth Inning, Growlers Take Game One over Jackrabbits
June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - Back after a league-wide off day, the Kalamazoo Growlers took down the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-2 on Wednesday night.
K-Zoo struck first for the fourth time this season, bringing home a run in the first inning off of an RBI single from Ball State junior Korbin Griffin.
The Growlers were then backed by a quality start from Tanner Ware. The sophomore from Oakland shined in his 2024 debut holding onto a no-hitter through the first four innings. Ware racked up four strikeouts across six innings, giving up three hits and one run. Kokomo's lone run of the first eight frames came on a deep infield single from nine-hole hitter John Curl.
While the offense slowed down against Jackrabbits starter Christian Keel who also put together six innings of one-run ball, the Growlers broke through against the Jackrabbit bullpen. With one out in the eighth, a junior from Northwood, Myles Beale clanged a triple off the right field wall putting pressure on Kokomo reliever Dylan Ramsey. The next batter, Reaga Paulina skied a sac fly to center field to give the Growlers a one-run lead.
After a pair of scoreless frames in relief by Graham Kollen and Tyler Kapa, K-Zoo would blow it open in the ninth. The Growlers would bat all nine, scoring four runs on just one hit, a leadoff double by Korbin Griffin. A fielder's choice with a blocked lane call at the plate started off the scoring before three walks, a hit by pitch and a sac fly plated an additional three. The four-run top of the ninth for the Growlers was the 48th time since the start of the 2023 season, that the Growlers put together a crooked number (four-plus runs) in an inning.
After some issues with initial control, Jake Carroll struck out the side in the ninth to close out a four-run victory. Kalamazoo and Kokomo are back in action on Sunday with first pitch at Kokomo Municipal slated for 7:05 p.m.
