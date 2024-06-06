Woodchucks' Miracle Run Comes to an End
Fond Du Lac, WI - The Woodchucks 9-game winning streak came to an end today, 3-4 to the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. The Chucks were just one game short from tying the franchise-record winning streak at 10 games.
Grant Siegel (University of Central Florida) made his second start for the Woodchucks, struck out 3 and kept the Dock Spiders scoreless for five innings.
The Woodchucks got to work early, as Deiten Lachance (McClennan Community College) recorded a double as the leadoff batter in the top of the 2nd. He would score the first run of the game from a balk, bringing the score to 1-0.
Newcomer Daniel Harden (McClennan Community College) made his NWL debut today for the Woodchucks, and in his second at-bat recorded a single which scored Drew (University of Minnesota) and Jake (Minnesota State - Mankato) Berkland, to increase the Chucks' lead to 3-0.
The game would remain at 3-0 until the bottom of the 9th, thanks to the efforts of Chris Paruleski (University of Saint Katherine) and newcomer Keaton Ruthardt (Oral Roberts University) who combined for 2 strikeouts and just 1 hit allowed. Ruthardt also made his NWL debut for the Chucks tonight.
The Woodchucks will go on the road tomorrow to play an overnight series against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The first pitch for that series is at 6:35. The Chucks will not be home until June 10th, where they'll face the Madison Mallards at Athletic Park. The first pitch is at 6:05.
