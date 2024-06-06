Mallards Narrowly Defeat Rafters for Third Straight Win

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters by a final score of 4-3 for their third straight win on Thursday night at Warner Park.

The Mallards continued to get outstanding starting pitching, as Ben Gregory (Maryville) tossed five scoreless innings for Madison. Mallard's starters did not allow a run in the two-game series at home against the Rafters.

Madison jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third on an Alex Harrell (Arkansas State - Mountain Home) fielder's choice, followed by a Blake Guerin (Iowa) two-run single.

Just like Wednesday night, the Rafters waited until the seventh inning to put runs on the board. Back-to-back run scoring hits from Kyler Mcintosh (Alabama State) and Jack Mathey (Ohio Dominican) tied the game at three.

Jase Schueller (Vanguard) was brought into the ballgame in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and two outs, and struck out Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) to get the Mallards out of the jam. Madison then loaded the bases themselves in the bottom of the eighth, and David Whittle (San Diego State) drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice.

Wisconsin Rapids put up a fight again in the ninth inning, putting the tying run on third base with one out. However, Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) made a wild catch in right field to end the game, moving Madison to 6-3 on the season.

Schueller earned the win for Madison on the mound in relief. Nicholas Perry (Colorado State - Pueblo) took the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Mallards and Rafters are back in action Friday night in Wisconsin Rapids at 6:35 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for the Mallards is on Sunday against Wausau, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

