Pfeffer Sharp Again as Rox Return to Win Column

June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (3-6) defeated the Badlands Big Sticks (4-5) by a 5-3 score in their series opener on Wednesday, June 5. The Rox used a two-run ninth inning to triumph in a game that remained close throughout.

Rox starting pitcher Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University) delivered his second consecutive quality start to begin the season. The left-hander scattered two earned runs across 6 1/3 innings, walking only one and striking out five. Pfeffer cruised through his first five frames, using just 52 pitches and setting the tone for St. Cloud.

Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University), who made two sliding defensive plays on the infield to save runs, got the Rox on the board in the third inning. His single up the middle plated Austen Roellig (Louisiana State University). In the next frame, Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) sent a towering, two-run home run over the left-center field fence. The catcher's first long ball of the season put St. Cloud ahead 3-0 after four innings.

After Badlands tied the game in the seventh inning, the Rox offense came alive in the ninth. Luke Doty (Illinois Central College) scored the go-ahead run on a ball after entering the basepaths via a hit by pitch. Kade Lewis (Butler University) later added a key insurance run with his sacrifice fly to center. Protecting a two-run lead, Tommy Gross (University of Minnesota) picked up his second save of the year in the home half of the ninth.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Kaden Pfeffer!

The Rox will conclude their series in Dickinson on Thursday, June 6 with a 7:35 p.m. CT first pitch against the Big Sticks. After that, they will head back to St. Cloud and begin a five-game homestand on Friday, June 7 against the Minot Hot Tots. The night will feature postgame fireworks along with a Rox trucker hat giveaway to the first 400 fans, sponsored by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

