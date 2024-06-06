Honkers' Offense Explodes, Win 16-13

June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







In a long overdue progression to the mean, the Honkers' offense exploded on Wednesday night. The game lasted over four hours and saw a combined 29 runs scored.

The team had hit.198 with runners on base and 3/16 with the bases loaded entering Wednesday's game. Typically, these "clutch" stats tend to balance themselves out.

Rochester got off to a hot start by blitzing Evan Esch out of the gate. They scored four runs in the first, then two more in the second. They held a comfortable 9-3 lead entering the bottom of the third, however the Express began chipping away.

In the seventh, the Honkers held a 12-8 lead. But they surrendered a run and loaded the bases. Brigs Richartz took Gabriel Aragon deep to turn the game upside down and put Eau Claire in front 13-12.

However, Rochester's offense was clicking on all cylinders and had the response. Luca Dipalo hit the first triple of the Honkers' season to lead off the eighth and Mattie Thomas drove him in with a sac fly.

Three hitters, Noah Rodriguez delivered the eventual death blow, sending a line drive down the left field line, scoring two.

Cam Cunnings gave manager Cade Peters' squad 1.2 nearly perfect innings of work, striking out four and slamming the door on Eau Claire.

The Honkers improve to 2-7 with this win and send the Express to 4-5. The two will play game two tomorrow at Mayo Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.