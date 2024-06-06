MoonDogs Fall to Willmar in the Series Opener

It was a tough night for Mankato losing 14-4 to Willmar.

The MoonDogs offense exploded in the first inning for 4 runs. Andres Castro (Bellarmine University) and Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette) both had RBI doubles in the first.

Nathan Hook got the start for Mankato, throwing 2 nice innings before Willmar's offense caught fire.

Willmar scored 8 in the 3rd to take the lead and didn't look back.

The MoonDogs went through 4 pitchers tonight, allowing 12 ER.

Willmar also had runs in the 4th, 5th, 7th, and 9th.

Mankato threatened to score in multiple innings but didn't score after the first.

Mankato travels to Alexandria tomorrow night to take on the Beetles (Willmar Stingers).

