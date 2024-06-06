MoonDogs Fall to Willmar in the Series Opener
June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
It was a tough night for Mankato losing 14-4 to Willmar.
The MoonDogs offense exploded in the first inning for 4 runs. Andres Castro (Bellarmine University) and Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette) both had RBI doubles in the first.
Nathan Hook got the start for Mankato, throwing 2 nice innings before Willmar's offense caught fire.
Willmar scored 8 in the 3rd to take the lead and didn't look back.
The MoonDogs went through 4 pitchers tonight, allowing 12 ER.
Willmar also had runs in the 4th, 5th, 7th, and 9th.
Mankato threatened to score in multiple innings but didn't score after the first.
Mankato travels to Alexandria tomorrow night to take on the Beetles (Willmar Stingers).
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Rafters Drop Opener with Madison Late - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Pfeffer Sharp Again as Rox Return to Win Column - St. Cloud Rox
- Ethan Cole Shines in Start, Dock Spiders Fall to Wausau - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- MoonDogs Fall to Willmar in the Series Opener - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers' Offense Explodes, Win 16-13 - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Fall to the La Crosse Loggers in a Close Contest - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.