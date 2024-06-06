Kenosha Drops Third Straight 9-5

ROCKFORD, IL - Kenosha was playing the Rockford Rivets as if they were the protagonist in a thrilling action movie in their 9-5 loss tonight.

Just like in Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise or John Wick with Keanu Reaves, the Kingfish found themselves in three impossible spots defending a 5 run lead and through nothing short of hollywood theatricks kept finding a way out - until the 6th inning.

The Rivets loaded the bases in the 1st and the fourth with nobody out and the Kingfish managed to escape both jams with minimal damage. The fourth inning saw a 1-2-3 double play that lead the Kingfish to only allow one in the frame.

The 6th inning was on its way to repeating history after starting pither Jaxon Easterlin Loaded the bases with none out and DJ Ghiorso fired home preventing a run. The play recorded the first out of the inning and it seemed like the Kingfish might just escape another bases loaded jam.

But, in the words of Samuel L. Jackson from the great action movie The Kingsmen "This a'int that kind of movie."

The next batter Logan Mock hit a bases clearing triple, giving Rockford their first lead of the game 6-5. Rockford rallied from there adding 7 runs in the final three innings.

Kenosha's offense was absent outside of the first inning. Kenosha tallied 5 runs in the first highlighted by a 2 RBI single by Robert Newland. The Kingfish would not add another run for the remainder of the game.

Errors also continued to plague the Kingfish with three continuing to be Kenosha's unlucky number. Tonight marked the third straight game the the Kingfish suffered 3 errors in their third straight loss.

Kenosha will travel to Traverse City to take on the division leading Pitt Spitters tomorrow at 5:35 p.m Follow @KenoshaKingfish on twitter or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

