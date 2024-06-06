Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic

June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with Peoples Community Health Clinic to host two youth baseball camps this summer on Saturday, June 15 and Saturday, July 20. Both camps will start at noon and are open to children ages 17 and under with the cost to attend set at $25 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to that evening's Bucks home game.

Bucks players will run the camps. Individuals interested in attending the clinics may sign-up in advance through Play'N Sports or on the day of the camp. All participants will need to bring a baseball glove and must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which will be available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Riverfront Stadium Guest Services Table, or at registration on the day of the camp.

Registration will start at 11:30 am for each camp. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500.

Peoples Community Health Clinic, the presenting sponsors of the baseball camps, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center guided by its Mission statement. Care is provided no matter what a person's financial situation is. Both uninsured and insured patients are welcome.

The Bucks start a two-game homestand versus the Rochester Honkers on Friday, June 7. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

