Rockers Fall to the La Crosse Loggers in a Close Contest

June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - In a game with multiple, massive swings and a near-45-minute rain delay, the Loggers took down the Rockers 11-7 on a walk-off grand slam from Luke Davis (Long Beach City College).

And coincidentally enough, it was Davis who homered in the bottom of the first inning to begin the fireworks in La Crosse tonight. That bomb gave the Loggers a 2-0 lead, but it was short lived.

Green Bay quickly got a dinger of its own from Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) to draw the game within one before it followed that up with a three-run third inning.

However, the Loggers would respond with a three-run bottom of the fifth. The advantage, though, was once again brief. (Following the aforementioned rain delay) the Rockers added on a pair of scores in the top of the sixth frame to hop in front 7-6.

Then, the Rockers bats went cold. Green Bay didn't score over the final three innings, but got a massive boost from the bullpen: namely Tysen Bedford (Georgia State). The reliever only gave up one run on a single hit over three frames of work. In that time, Bedford also struck out four loggers.

But despite the best efforts from Green Bay's bullpen, La Crosse finally found a spark in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Still, the seven runs the Rockers scored tonight were a season high. Leading the way on offense for the Rockers was catcher Jake Bold (Princeton). The cleanup-hitter went 2-5 at the plate with a pair of RBI-singles. Bold now has five knocks and three runs batted in across his first four games with Green Bay.

The Rockers also got a pair of RBIs courtesy of outfielder Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee), who now paces the team with eight on the campaign.

Green Bay has a chance to bounce back from the loss when it takes on La Crosse once again tomorrow. The Rockers and Loggers meet up at 6:35 p.m.

Following tomorrow's matchup, the two teams will face off on Friday and Saturday at Capital Credit Union Park. Though, the Rockers will be breaking out the "Supper Clubbers" name and uniform for the first time this year.

On top of that, there will also be post-game fireworks following Friday's contest and live music through the third inning courtesy of Warden.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.