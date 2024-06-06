Rockford Rivets Triumph Over Kenosha Kingfish in Exciting Matchup

June 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rockford Rivets secured a thrilling victory against the Kenosha Kingfish in a game that showcased excellent teamwork and individual performances. Jack Zebig (SS) led the team with a solid performance, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two walks. His consistent play was crucial in setting the tone for the game. Brayden Bakes (CF) maintained his impressive form, hitting 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. His single in crucial moments added to the Rivets' momentum. Nick Demarco (2B), though not hitting, contributed by drawing three walks and scoring two runs, displaying patience and strategic batting. Kyle Schupmann (3B) continued his hot streak, going 2-for-5 and adding an RBI to his tally. Cain Headrick (RF) and Logan Mock (C) also added significant contributions, each driving in multiple runs. Tony Konopiots (DH), with a clutch single to the right fielder, drove in a crucial run, showcasing the Rivets' depth and versatility. The team's combined efforts resulted in a well-deserved victory, highlighting their offensive prowess and strategic execution.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.