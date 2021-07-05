Pit Spitters End First Half with Biggest Loss of Season
July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - After a 16-run performance yesterday, the (21-15) Traverse City Pit Spitters had the tables turned on them by the (15-21) Kalamazoo Growlers, losing 18-2 in the final game of the first half.
The day started similarly to yesterday as the Pit Spitters struck first with a double from Mario Camilletti, a single from Chris Monroe and an RBI single from Miles Simington.
In an opposite performance from yesterday where the Growlers would only score two in the last inning, the Pit Spitters would score their only two runs in the first inning.
Kalamazoo broke the bats out in a big way, as they put up five runs in the first, third and seventh innings and three runs in the second inning. The Growlers hit a home run in each of the first three innings, one from Nolan McCarthy (3) and Brett Barrera (1) and two from Jake Gelof (1,2). Kalamazoo totaled 11 hits in the first three innings and 15 for the game.
Traverse City saw nine straight batters retired from the second to the fourth innings. After a three-hit first, the Pit Spitters only collected three more hits the rest of the game.
Streaking
Mario Camilletti doubled twice, extending his on-base streak to 21 games.
Chris Monroe singled twice, extending his hit streak to nine games and his multi-hit game streak to four
Up Next
Traverse City starts the first half tomorrow in Wisconsin Rapids. Wyatt Rush (4-0, 1.35) is the expected starter.
For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.
