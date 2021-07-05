Booyah Return Home for Matinee

Green Bay Booyah infielder Dayson Croes prepares to bunt

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah return to Capital Credit Union Park on Monday to finish the Fourth of July weekend. They will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters as they close a home-and-home series.

Yesterday, the Booyah scored one run in the second, third and fourth inning to get off to a 3-0 lead. Green Bay added two more runs in the sixth inning. In the seventh, the Rafters had the bases loaded but could only get one run in. In the ninth, the Booyah added an insurance run before the Rafters came up to bat. The Rafters saw the tying run come to the dish and watched hit a deep fly ball caught by Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) at the warning track to end the game.

The Booyah got a fine pitching performance from starter Evan Estridge (Clemson). He pitched six-plus innings, allowing four hits and just one run. He did not allow a walk and punched out eight hitters. He picked up his third win of the season to improve to 3-3.

Tyler Hollow (Dixie State) stood out offensively. He went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. His average now sits at .326.

The Booyah will turn to Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia) on Monday. He is 0-1 with a 13.15 ERA this season. In 13 innings pitched, he has been able to punch out 10 men.

Ben Vespi will be the starting pitcher for the Rafters. He is 2-1 this season and has an ERA of 2.25.

The Green Bay Booyah will be back at Capital Credit Union Park on Monday to take on the Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm. Fans can enjoy our Day Baseball Game Special: $2 tickets and $2 Bud Light draft beers. Enter Promo Code "2dollar" at checkout. It will also be free hot dog Monday presented by Festival Foods. Free hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

