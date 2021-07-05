La Crosse Gets Shutout, Falls to Waterloo 13-0

WATERLOO, IA:Â The Loggers entered their 4th of July matchup looking for a much needed victory against the top team in the Great Plains East. La Crosse was unable to find any sort of rhythm as the Loggers dropped their 8th consecutive road game on Sunday night.

Early on it was a fast paced pitchers duel. Amir Asgar (Bethune-Cookman) for Waterloo and Cam Robinson (Louisville) for La Crosse shutdown each other's offenses thru 3 innings. The Bucks did get on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the 4th.

It was the beginning of the end for La Crosse as Josh Kasevich's (Oregon) solo shot put Waterloo on top and they never looked back. Followed up by a Cameron Repetti (Cal-State Fullerton) grand slam and it was 5-0 Bucks after 4.

The 5 runs were more than enough to knock Robinson out of the game in his final Loggers start of his season. Jake Little (Saint Louis) and Anthony Imhoff (Pima) combined to give up 6 runs in the 5th and that just about shut down the notion on any Fourth of July comeback for La Crosse.

The Loggers at one point struck out seven consecutive times, a season high. Cameron Hagan, (Hawaii) who ended up getting the win, set a Waterloo season high with that consecutive strikeout streak. La Crosse would end up with a season high 17 strikeouts offensively and extended their Northwoods League lead in punchÂ outs.

Ethan Bradford (Nebraska) was the lone highlight for the Loggers. Bradford tossed 2 scoreless frames in the 8th and 9th and made it 3 straight scoreless appearances for Bradford.

La Crosse will finish up their two game series with Waterloo on Monday night before returning back home to Copeland Park to start a 6Â game home stand.

