Kingfish Fall to Madison in Series Finale
July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Madison, Wis - The Kenosha Kingfish (19-15) fell to the Madison Mallards (16-18) 3-2 at the Duck Pond at Warner Park.
Looking to keep their early playoff hopes alive, Kenosha struck first on a Cam Redding (Saint Louis) RBI double that scored McKay Barney (Washington) to give them the early 1-0 lead.
In the bottom half, Madison responded on an Alex Iadisernia (Elon) two-run home run, making the score 2-1 .
In the bottom half of the third, Matt Scannell (Princeton) scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 3-1.
In the top half of the seventh, Kenosha got one of the runs back on a Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) triple coupled with an error that sent him home to make it 3-2. Kenosha had the bases loaded with nobody out, but the Mallards got out of the jam and kept Kenosha off the board the rest of the way, spoiling their first half title hopes.
On the mound, Kingfish starter Trent Turzenski (Valparaiso) took the loss, pitching 6.2 innings, conceding three runs, two of them earned. Hayden Fox (Wisconsin-Whitewater) came on in relief, throwing the remaining 1.1 innings, conceding no runs. Kenosha will take on Rockford tomorrow, Tuesday July 6. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m CDT.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2021
- Pit Spitters End First Half with Biggest Loss of Season - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Fall to Madison in Series Finale - Kenosha Kingfish
- Larks, MoonDogs Series Finale Suspended - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks-Chinooks Postponed to July 12 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Outslugged by Booyah in Green Bay Shootout - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Complete Sweep - Green Bay Booyah
- Iadisernia Hits Fifth Homer, Mallards Sweep Kingfish - Madison Mallards
- Express secure first win after 4 days off - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Win First Half Division Championship - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- La Crosse Gets Shutout, Falls to Waterloo 13-0 - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Host Kingfish Looking for Sweep - Madison Mallards
- Booyah Return Home for Matinee - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Drop Series Opener in Eau Claire - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.