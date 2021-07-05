Kingfish Fall to Madison in Series Finale

Madison, Wis - The Kenosha Kingfish (19-15) fell to the Madison Mallards (16-18) 3-2 at the Duck Pond at Warner Park.

Looking to keep their early playoff hopes alive, Kenosha struck first on a Cam Redding (Saint Louis) RBI double that scored McKay Barney (Washington) to give them the early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half, Madison responded on an Alex Iadisernia (Elon) two-run home run, making the score 2-1 .

In the bottom half of the third, Matt Scannell (Princeton) scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 3-1.

In the top half of the seventh, Kenosha got one of the runs back on a Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) triple coupled with an error that sent him home to make it 3-2. Kenosha had the bases loaded with nobody out, but the Mallards got out of the jam and kept Kenosha off the board the rest of the way, spoiling their first half title hopes.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Trent Turzenski (Valparaiso) took the loss, pitching 6.2 innings, conceding three runs, two of them earned. Hayden Fox (Wisconsin-Whitewater) came on in relief, throwing the remaining 1.1 innings, conceding no runs. Kenosha will take on Rockford tomorrow, Tuesday July 6. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m CDT.

