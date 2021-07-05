Express secure first win after 4 days off

July 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







A big Independence Day win here at Carson Park, powered by the bats of Illinois-Chicago's Ryan Lin-Peistrup, Arizona's Robert Hogan, and Cal Poly's Nick Marinconz, each recording two hits and putting together a great offensive display altogether.

On the mound, Creighton's Garret Reisz put together 5 innings allowing only 1 hit and striking out 7. This put another win behind Reisz's name for the season as he jumps to 1-2 on the season with a current ERA of 2.70. Reisz continues to come through after an excellent performance against LaCrosse. In the 2 outings together, Reisz has pitched 12 innings while allowing only 3 hits.

Nonetheless, a 4-1 win like this was a special sight to see on a great 4th of July weekend, that we look to follow up on in the 2 home games to come against Willmar to complete a 3 game homestand versus the Stingers.

